Kelce said "you can't pay me enough" when KSHB 41's Aaron Ladd asked him if he's underpaid, but the tight end also suggested he isn't concerned with his contract right now, noting that he'll "let everyone else worry about the money situation."

It's probably not news to Kelce that he's signed extensions early and lost some money because of it. He's still been among the highest-paid tight ends in the league most years, which nonetheless makes him a bargain for the Chiefs when he puts up receiving stats more like a top WR than a top TE. The 32-year-old most recently signed an extension in August 2020, keeping him under contract through 2025 with projected cap hits of $8.9 million (2022), $14.7 million (2023), $16.4 million (2024) and $18.7 million (2025) -- good pay for a TE; not so much for someone with 5,106 receiving yards the past four years. Another extension wouldn't make sense given his age, unless it's just adding dummy years for cap reasons, but the Chiefs could give Kelce a modest raise this season or next to keep him happy. He isn't holding out, and is poised for a busy 2022 after the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to Miami this spring.