Kelce (knee) is officially inactive for Thursday night's game against the Lions.

Kelce suffered a hyperextension and a bone bruise in his knee during Tuesday's practice, and he'll sit this one out with an eye toward potentially returning to action in the Chiefs' Week 2 contest against the Jaguars on Sept. 17. In his absence, Noah Gray figures to fill in as the team's top pass-catching tight end, though we suspect that Kelce's normal allotment of targets will be spread around between Gray and the team's other pass catchers, a group that includes fellow TEs Blake Bell and Matt Bushman, as well as Kansas City's key WRs and RBs.