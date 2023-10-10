Kelce (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday.

Prior to Tuesday's session, coach Andy Reid told Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site that Kelce was slated to take part in drills. During the media-access portion, Kelce was spotted with a heavy tape job on the sprained right ankle that he sustained Sunday at Minnesota. He was able to play through the issue en route to 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 67 yards and one touchdown, but it remains to be seen if he can put himself in a position to suit up Thursday against the Broncos. Wednesday's injury report will unveil whether or not Kelce has a designation ahead of that contest.