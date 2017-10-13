Chiefs' Travis Kelce: On track to play Sunday

Head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Kelce (concussion) will be available Sunday against the Steelers, barring a setback, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

After a full practice session Thursday, Kelce was inching toward clearance from the concussion protocol. Moreover, Reid's comments seem to indicate Kelce has completed nearly all five steps, with two days remaining to receive clearance from an independent neurologist. On a sour note, Kelce's fantasy prospects are hindered by the Chiefs' 4:25 PM ET kickoff, meaning Demetrius Harris and Ross Travis could be holding down the fort at tight end Sunday if he doesn't get all the way there.