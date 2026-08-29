Kelce secured his only target for eight yards in Friday's 9-9 preseason tie with the Seahawks.

Kelce was on the other end of starting quarterback's Garrett Nussmeier's first pass of the night, an eight-yard completion that took the ball to midfield on Kansas City's opening possession. Kelce thus was able to record his only stats of preseason in the brief cameo, and he'll now turn his attention to a Week 1 Monday night home showdown against the Broncos on Sept. 14 that he'll hope to play with Patrick Mahomes (knee) as his quarterback.