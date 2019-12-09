Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Paces Chiefs in win over Pats

Kelce caught seven of nine targets for 66 yards and added a four-yard touchdown run in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Patriots.

The tight end led the Chiefs in catches, targets and receiving yards, but his frequent usage may have had something to do with the knock Patrick Mahomes took to his throwing hand early in the game as the QB seemed reluctant to attack downfield afterwards, resulting in more underneath looks for Kelce. He's now just 11 yards shy of his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season, a mark he could reach early in Week 15's clash with the Broncos.