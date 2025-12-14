Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Paces pass catchers in loss
Kelce brought in seven of nine targets for 70 yards in the Chiefs' 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Kelce paced the Chiefs in receiving yards while tying Rashee Rice for the team lead in receptions as well during a loss that officially eliminated Kansas City from playoff contention. The perennial Pro Bowler was the intended receiver on Gardner Minshew's game-ending interception, with the veteran backup quarterback in the game due to Patrick Mahomes having suffered a potentially serious knee injury on the first play after the two-minute warning. Kelce should remain a key part of the offense for the final three games, although how much run head coach Andy Reid will give a veteran player such as the talented tight end remains to be seen, particularly if Mahomes is sidelined the rest of the way.
