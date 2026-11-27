Kelce brought in four of seven targets for 71 yards in the Chiefs' 13-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday.

Kelce posted a game-high receiving yardage total with the help of a game-long 24-yard grab that he made late in the first half, and he also tied for the team lead in receptions. The star tight end did have a couple of missed connections with Patrick Mahomes on fourth-quarter drives, however, plays that could have had an impact on the outcome of such a close game. Kelce has exceeded 65 receiving yards in four of the last five games heading into a Week 13 road showdown against the Rams next Thursday night.