Kelce brought in eight of 12 targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 40-32 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

The All-Pro tight end led the Chiefs in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, and his seven-yard touchdown grab with 3:57 remaining gave Kansas City some fleeting hope. Kelce's 100-yard effort was his first of the season, and he's now logged double-digit targets on two occasions over the first five games. Kelce will look to stay hot in a Week 6 Monday evening road matchup versus the Bills.