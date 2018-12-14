Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Paces team in catches

Kelce brought in seven of nine targets for 61 yards in the Chiefs' 29-28 loss to the Chargers on Thursday.

Kelce's reception total was tops on the Chiefs, while his receiving yardage checked in behind only that of Damien Williams'. The seven-year pro now has consecutive seven-catch efforts, and he's tallied no less than six grabs and as many as 12 in seven straight games. Kelce will look to continue filling his expansive role in Kansas City's high-octane attack against the Seahawks in a Week 16 Sunday night interconference battle.