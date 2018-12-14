Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Paces team in catches
Kelce brought in seven of nine targets for 61 yards in the Chiefs' 29-28 loss to the Chargers on Thursday.
Kelce's reception total was tops on the Chiefs, while his receiving yardage checked in behind only that of Damien Williams'. The seven-year pro now has consecutive seven-catch efforts, and he's tallied no less than six grabs and as many as 12 in seven straight games. Kelce will look to continue filling his expansive role in Kansas City's high-octane attack against the Seahawks in a Week 16 Sunday night interconference battle.
More News
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Scores in third straight game•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Fumbles but scores twice in win•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Posts 127 yards and touchdown•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Solid complementary effort in win•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Strikes twice in win•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Scores in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...