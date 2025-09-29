Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Perfect on five targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelce recorded five receptions on five targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Ravens.
Targets were spread relatively evenly in the Chiefs' offense, with Kelce being one of three players earning either five or six targets. He finished second on the team in yardage, logging long receptions of 15 and 12 yards. Though Kelce is no longer an elite fantasy tight end, he still has at least four receptions in each of his last three games while also topping 45 yards in three of four contests.
More News
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Held to 26 yards on SNF•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Leading receiver Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Finds end zone in Week 1 loss•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Shakes off rust with two grabs•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Ready for 13th season•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Likely to be present at minicamp•