Kelce recorded five receptions on five targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Ravens.

Targets were spread relatively evenly in the Chiefs' offense, with Kelce being one of three players earning either five or six targets. He finished second on the team in yardage, logging long receptions of 15 and 12 yards. Though Kelce is no longer an elite fantasy tight end, he still has at least four receptions in each of his last three games while also topping 45 yards in three of four contests.