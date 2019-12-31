Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Picks up three receptions

Kelce caught three of five targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Chargers.

Kelce met or fell below season lows across statistical categories Sunday as a few big plays on special teams and in the run game negated the need to press the gas in the passing game. The victory still meant that the Chiefs will get a bye this weekend and face either the Patriots, Texans or Bills in the divisional round. In two games against New England and Houston this season, Kelce has caught 11 of 15 passes for 124 yards do go along with a four-yard touchdown run.