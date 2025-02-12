Kelce said Wednesday in the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast that he hasn't determined whether he'll continue his playing career in 2025. "I'm gonna take some time to figure it out," Kelce said of his playing future. "And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it's gonna be a wholehearted decision and I'm not half-assing it, and I'm fully here for them."

Following the Chiefs' 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX this past Sunday, Kelce didn't address his future plans in the postgame interview room, but he took to his podcast days later to make his first formal comments on the matter. Though the 35-year-old remained one of the NFL's most productive tight ends in 2024 with his seventh straight season of at least 90 receptions, he averaged a career-low 8.5 yards per catch on his 97 grabs over 16 regular-season games. Kelce turned in one of his best performances of the campaign in the wild-card win over Houston (7-117-1 line on eight targets), but he was limited to just six receptions for 58 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets over the Chiefs' final two postseason games. While he hasn't put a timeline on deciding whether he'll keep playing in 2025, Kelce will presumably inform the Chiefs of his plans before the start of the new league year in March so that the organization can prepare accordingly if he elects to retire. Kelce carries a $19.8 million cap hit for 2025 after agreeing to a two-year, $34.25 million restructured contract extension with Kansas City last April.