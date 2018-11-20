Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Posts 127 yards and touchdown

Kelce caught 10 of 15 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 54-51 loss to the Rams.

Kelce was a consistent presence in Monday's scoring explosion, leading the Chiefs in targets and tying Tyreek Hill for the lead in receptions. Although Hill went off for a career-high 215 yards, Kelce's 127 still marked a season best. Furthermore, his four-yard touchdown during the third quarter gave him seven on the season and four over his last four games. That sends the All-Pro tight end into Kansas City's bye week on a strong recent run.