Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Posts 127 yards and touchdown
Kelce caught 10 of 15 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 54-51 loss to the Rams.
Kelce was a consistent presence in Monday's scoring explosion, leading the Chiefs in targets and tying Tyreek Hill for the lead in receptions. Although Hill went off for a career-high 215 yards, Kelce's 127 still marked a season best. Furthermore, his four-yard touchdown during the third quarter gave him seven on the season and four over his last four games. That sends the All-Pro tight end into Kansas City's bye week on a strong recent run.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...