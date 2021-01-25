Kelce secured 13 of his 15 targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 38-24 AFC Championship Game win against the Bills.

Kelce evidently has Buffalo's number, as he does most every team in the NFL, with his only other multi-TD outing of the 2020-2021 season coming Week 6 against the Bills. It was a seemingly favorable matchup, with Buffalo surrendering an NFL-worst 92 receptions to opposing tight ends during the regular season. Kelce predictably cashed in. The three-time All-Pro enjoyed a ludicrous start to the playoff rematch, setting a Chiefs franchise postseason record with his nine first-half receptions Sunday. Into Kansas City's Feb. 7 Super Bowl matchup against the Buccaneers, Kelce carries a streak of six consecutive double-digit catch performances with at least one TD catch.