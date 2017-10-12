Play

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Practices fully Thursday

Kelce (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It remains to be seen if Kelce has been granted full clearance under the NFL's concussion protocol, but his listed practice participation Thursday certainly bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Steelers. Added clarity on that front should arrive upon the release of Friday's final Week 6 injury report.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories