Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Present for OTAs

Kelce is present for the start of the Chiefs' offseason workouts, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Kelce approaches the team's OTAs healthy now that he's well past the concussion he suffered back in January during the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. Perhaps a more notable topic is that the Chiefs' 2017 reception leader (83 on 123 targets) will now be working with second-year QB Patrick Mahomes, now that Alex Smith has relocated to Washington. Mahomes' arm strength should allow for more downfield shots in the Kansas City passing game, with the team's wideout corps now headed by returnee Tyreek Hill and newcomer Sammy Watkins. The arrival of Watkins should draw some defensive attention away from both Hill and Kelce, which could perhaps make up for some of the target volume he's liable to soak up.