Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Productive despite Mahomes injury
Kelce secured six of eight targets for 44 yards in the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Broncos on Thursday.
Kelce paced the Chiefs in receptions and checked in second to Tyreek Hill in receiving yardage on a night when the Chiefs played without Patrick Mahomes (knee) from the 10-minute mark of the second quarter onward. The star tight end should continue logging plenty of targets in Mahomes' absence, but many of them are likely to be of the lower-upside variety he saw Thursday, given the considerable difference in arm strength between Mahomes and backup Matt Moore. Kelce now has at least six grabs in four of the last six games and will look to extend that strong stretch against the Packers in Week 8, a week from Sunday.
