Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Propels team to victory
Kelce caught seven of 10 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 29-19 win over the Broncos.
Kelce scored Kansas City's lone offensive touchdown with a 29-yard catch during the first quarter. In doing so, he not only found pay dirt for the second straight game -- and fourth time through eight appearances this season -- but the play also helped him amass a season high in receiving yards. On the back of another strong showing, Kelce will look to keep his momentum going in Week 9 versus the Cowboys.
