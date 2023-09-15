Kelce (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Kelce is working his way back from a bone bruise in his right knee, an injury he sustained in a Sept. 5 practice before he ultimately sat out the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Lions. Though Kelce wasn't able to turn in a full practice during Week 2 prep, head coach Andy Reid told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network earlier Friday that the standout tight end is expected to play this weekend. Fantasy managers should thus feel comfortable inserting Kelce into Week 2 lineups, even though his availability won't be officially confirmed until the Chiefs release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.