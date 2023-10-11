Kelce (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Denver.

Kelce played through a low-ankle sprain Sunday in Minnesota en route to a 10-67-1 receiving line, but that doesn't automatically mean he'll be able to do so again four days later. He did practice Tuesday in a limited capacity, with reporters noting that his right ankle was heavily taped. If Kelce ends up inactive Thursday night, Noah Gray will take on a lot of his usual snaps and routes, albeit without the certainty of target volume that accompanies Kelce when he's on the field. Other potential beneficiaries in terms of additional routes/targets include TE Blake Bell and nearly all of the team's WRs.