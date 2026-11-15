Kelce secured both targets for 30 yards in the Chiefs' 35-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Kelce recorded a 23-yard catch on the Chiefs' first play from scrimmage, seemingly a harbinger of a productive day. However, the veteran tight end also suffered an ankle injury on the tackle, and although he was able to return to the game, he had only one more reception the rest of the way. Despite the modest numbers, Kelce managed to keep his season-long streak of games with multiple receptions going, and he's averaging a career-best 14.6 per catch heading into a Week 11 home matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.