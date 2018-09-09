Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet in season debut
Kelce caught just one of six targets for six yards in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Chargers.
Patrick Mahomes had a great game, throwing for 256 yards and four touchdowns, but Tyreek Hill (seven catches for 169 yards and two scores) was the one that benefited the most. It's possible that Kelce's stats take a minor hit this season with the quarterback switch from Alex Smith to Mahomes, although the presence of Hill and newcomer Sammy Watkins should open up the middle of the field for Kelce. Next week, Kelce will look to rebound at Pittsburgh.
