Kelce caught all three of his targets for 31 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-16 win against Denver.

The five-time Pro Bowler was proving to be the surest tight end in fantasy through the first six weeks of 2020, as he had amassed 70 receiving yards or recorded a touchdown in all six of his appearances entering Sunday. Kelce had three TDs in his preceding two games coming into the divisional tilt, but Kansas City only tallied one passing TD on 25 attempts during the drubbing of Denver. Tyreek Hill dominated the passing-game workload with 10 targets, while no other Chief exceeded four. Despite the quiet outing from Kelce, he remains a top option given his talent, the offense he is working within and his healthy workload of eight targets per game. Kelce now heads into a Week 8 matchup against a Jets defense that surrendered 64 receiving yards to Buffalo tight end Tyler Kroft on Sunday.