Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Racks up 142 yards in win
Kelce caught 11 of 13 targets for 142 yards during Sunday's 23-3 win over Denver.
Sunday's snow-covered field wasn't necessarily conducive to a prolific passing attack, but the Chiefs hummed for most of the game thanks in large part to Kelce's work. The veteran tight end consistently shook open over the middle of the field for a season-high 11 catches, 13 targets and 142 yards, the most meaningful of which was likely an 11-yard reception late in the first quarter that made Kelce the first tight end in NFL history to record four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Kelce has been the picture of consistency this season with at least five catches in 10 of 14 games. He'll be relied on Sunday against Chicago's 13th-ranked pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...