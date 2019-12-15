Play

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Racks up 142 yards in win

Kelce caught 11 of 13 targets for 142 yards during Sunday's 23-3 win over Denver.

Sunday's snow-covered field wasn't necessarily conducive to a prolific passing attack, but the Chiefs hummed for most of the game thanks in large part to Kelce's work. The veteran tight end consistently shook open over the middle of the field for a season-high 11 catches, 13 targets and 142 yards, the most meaningful of which was likely an 11-yard reception late in the first quarter that made Kelce the first tight end in NFL history to record four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Kelce has been the picture of consistency this season with at least five catches in 10 of 14 games. He'll be relied on Sunday against Chicago's 13th-ranked pass defense.

