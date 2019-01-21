Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Reaches end zone
Kelce caught three of five targets for 23 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots.
Kelce was given extra attention by the Patriots defense, which held him to just a fraction of his production from last week's matchup against the Colts. He salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a one-yard touchdown reception on the first drive of the third quarter, but he contributed little else. Kelce compiled a line of 103 catches for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season, positioning himself as one of the few elite fantasy tight ends. He'll enter 2019 as such and will look to deliver as one of Patrick Mahomes' top targets.
