Kelce is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Kelce is coming off a first-round playoff bye and also rested Week 17 against the Chargers, so he should have the benefit of fresh legs after logging a busy regular season (105-1,416-11). Top wideout Tyreek Hill, who dealt with a hamstring injury back in December, is also off the Chiefs' injury report. Patrick Mahomes will thus have his full assortment of pass catching weapons available during Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Browns and top cornerback Denzel Ward (illness), who came off the COVID-19 list Wednesday.