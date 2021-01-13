Kelce doesn't appear on the injury report the Chiefs released Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Kelce was held out of the Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Chargers for rest purposes and benefited from Kansas City having a first-round bye in the postseason, so he should have the benefit of fresh legs heading into the team's playoff opener Sunday versus the Browns. Top wideout Tyreek Hill, who dealt with a hamstring injury back in December, is also off the Chiefs' injury report. Patrick Mahomes will thus have his full assortment of pass catching weapons available for the divisional round.