Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Remains limited at practice

Kelce (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.

We'll revisit the tight end's status Friday to see if he he's listed as questionable or minus an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Titans. Either way, we expect Kelce (who caught 10 of 12 targets for 134 yards and three TDs in the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Texans) to be available this weekend.

