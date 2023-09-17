Kelce (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Kelce was officially listed as questionable for the contest after practicing in a limited fashion this week, but the star tight end will give it a go Sunday after missing the Chiefs' regular-season opener back on Sept. 7. Barring any in-game setbacks or limitations, Kelce should reclaim his role as a top target for QB Patrick Mahomes in a Kansas City passing offense that could use a spark following the team's 21-20 loss to the Lions in Week 1.