Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Returns to paydirt in Week 16

Kelce caught four passes on eight targets for 47 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Dolphins.

Kelce hasn't gone over 50 receiving yards in either of the last two weeks, but he did reach the end zone for the first time since Week 13 with a nice snag on a high pass from quarterback Alex Smith. The 28-year-old tight end leads his position group with 83 receptions and sits only behind Rob Gronkowski (1,084) with 1,038 receiving yards entering a Week 17 matchup with the Broncos.