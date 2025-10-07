Kelce finished with seven receptions (on eight targets) for 61 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.

Kelce finally put it all together for his managers Week 5, producing his best fantasy score through five starts. The 35-year-old finished with a season-high seven receptions while scoring his second touchdown of the campaign. Even with his slow start to the season, Kelce is providing enough of a floor for fantasy managers with a 22-243-2 receiving line in 2025. Up next for the Chiefs will be a home tilt against a hot Lions squad on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.