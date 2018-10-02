Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Scores in Monday's victory

Kelce caught seven of 12 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-23 win over the Broncos.

Kelce paced Kansas City in receiving yards and scored the team's lone touchdown through the air with a two-yard plunge during the fourth quarter. The Pro Bowler has now finished with at least seven catches in three straight games, a span in which he's topped 75 yards each week while scoring three times. Clearly on a roll with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs' passing attack will now look forward to testing their strength against the stingy Jaguars secondary in Week 5.