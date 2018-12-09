Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Scores in third straight game

Kelce corralled seven of nine targets, compiling 77 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 win against the Ravens.

Kelce has been white hot over Kansas City's past three outings, averaging 9.7 catches and 124 receiving yards per game with four total touchdowns over that stretch (5.8 catches and 76 receiving YPG between Weeks 6 and 10). To provide an idea of just how dominant he's been of late, Kelce entered Sunday with 28.5-plus PPR points in three of his past four outings, compared to three such performances for all other NFL tight ends this season. Week 15 provides a matchup against a Chargers defense that's held opposing tight ends to a 58.1 percent catch rate this year (second best in the league).