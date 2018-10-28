Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Scores in win
Kelce caught six of 10 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-23 win over Denver.
Kelce's touchdown reception got Kansas City's offense back on track midway through the second quarter as he split two defenders for a nine-yard score, his first touchdown since his last matchup against Denver in Week 4. Kelce is now on pace to tie his career high in touchdown receptions for a season and, even when he isn't scoring, continues to pile up receptions and yardage. The sixth-year veteran has now nabbed at least five passes in seven consecutive games and has topped 90 yards receiving in five of those contests. A tough matchup against a stingy Cleveland pass defense looms next Sunday.
