Kelce caught nine of 14 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Kelce led the team in targets and catches while finishing behind only Tyreek Hill in receiving yards. He got the Chiefs on the board with a 10-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, giving him two scores in as many games to start the season. The star tight end also has 140 yards and 15 receptions to his name already, so he should remain locked into fantasy lineups despite a seemingly difficult matchup against the Ravens next Monday night.