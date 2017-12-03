Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Scores two early touchdowns Sunday

Kelce caught four of eight targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Jets.

Kelce established dominance early in this one, registering a 32-yard catch and a 22-yard touchdown on his team's five-play, 75-yard scoring drive to open the contest. He burned rookie safety Marcus Maye for a 36-yard score on the next possession, but went silent after that as wide receiver Tyreek Hill did the heavy lifting the rest of the way in this high-scoring loss. Despite his team's recent slide, Kelce remains one of the league's most dangerous weapons at the tight end position.