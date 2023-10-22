Kelce secured 12 of 13 targets for 179 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Kelce led the Chiefs in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon by a wide margin, with his 142 receiving yardage total over the first two quarters also serving as a career high for a half. The perennial All-Pro was much quieter in the second half, but he still posted season-best figures across his receiving line. Kelce has also now eclipsed the 100-yard mark in consecutive games for the first time in 2023 heading into a Week 8 road divisional clash with the Broncos.