Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Seems good' in aftermath of concussion
Head coach Andy Reid said Kelce (concussion) "probably would have been alright for the upcoming week" had the Chiefs advanced past the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Kelce was noticeably wobbly after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit during Saturday's loss to the Titans. Reids' comments suggest the tight end isn't experiencing any significant side effects in the aftermath of the injury. Under contract with the Chiefs through 2021, Kelce should be operating at full speed when OTAs commence in late April.
