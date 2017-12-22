Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Set to play in Week 16

Kelce (illness) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Kelce missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but he was well enough Friday to practice and is thus in line to play this weekend. Through 14 games to date, Kelce has logged a fantasy-friendly 79 catches (on 114 targets) for 991 yards and a career-high seven TDs. His consistent involvement in the Chiefs' passing attack makes the 28-year-old one of the league's most reliable fantasy options at the tight end position.