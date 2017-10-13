Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Set to play Sunday
After practicing fully Friday, Kelce (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With no injury designation attached to his Week 6 status following back-to-back full practices, Kelce is set to play this weekend. Kelce's 70.6 receiving yards per game to date trail only Rob Gronkowski (79.5) among NFL tight ends, a stat reflective of the duo's high-end fantasy status at the position.
