Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Set to work in a limited capacity

With Kelce having advanced to the next stage of the NFL's concussion protocol, the tight end is slated to work at practice in a limited capacity Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Kelce is thus heading in the right direction after missing practice Wednesday, but the tight end could still draw a questionable injury designation for Sunday's 4:25 ET contest game against the Steelers. In the event that Kelce is limited or held out this weekend, Demetrius Harris would be next in line for the Chiefs' targets at tight end in Week 6.