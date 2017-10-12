Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Set to work in a limited capacity
With Kelce having advanced to the next stage of the NFL's concussion protocol, the tight end is slated to work at practice in a limited capacity Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Kelce is thus heading in the right direction after missing practice Wednesday, but the tight end could still draw a questionable injury designation for Sunday's 4:25 ET contest game against the Steelers. In the event that Kelce is limited or held out this weekend, Demetrius Harris would be next in line for the Chiefs' targets at tight end in Week 6.
More News
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Dealing with concussion symptoms•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Under evaluation for concussion•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Goes for 111 yards and a touchdown Monday night•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Targeted once in win over Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Gets back on track against Philly•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.