Kelce caught nine of 13 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Broncos.

With his 21-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter, the veteran tight end became Kansas City's all-time franchise leader in touchdowns with 84 for his career, passing Priest Holmes. Kelce has produced more than 90 yards with a touchdown in two of the last three games, and on the season he sports a 50-631-4 line on 66 targets through 10 contests, keeping him on pace to deliver his first 1,000-yard campaign since 2022. Kelce will look to keep rolling in Week 12 against the Colts.