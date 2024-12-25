Kelce had eight receptions on 11 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Wednesday's 29-10 win over the Steelers.

Kelce snapped out of a minor slump with his best fantasy performance since Week 8 against Las Vegas (10-90-1). The future Hall of Famer passed current member and former Chief, Tony Gonzalez, for the club record in career receiving touchdowns (67). With the Chiefs clinching the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs following Wednesday's win, the team may opt to rest some of its key players in Week 18. Kansas City has 10 days off before a road tilt against Denver next Sunday, so make sure to check on the status of the team's key fantasy options leading up to that matchup.