Kelce secured seven of 13 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 17-14 win against the Falcons.

Kelce made NFL history Sunday, surpassing George Kittle's 2018 record for tight end receiving yards in a single season (1,377). With his Week 16 output, the six-time Pro Bowler pushes his season-long total to 1,416 yards, also leaping back ahead of Green Bay's Robert Tonyan for the TE league lead with his 11th TD catch of the year Sunday. Kelce has amassed double-digit targets in seven of his past eight games, but there's a possibility he's held out for a Week 17 matchup against the Chargers, given that Kansas City has already locked up the AFC's No. 1 seed.