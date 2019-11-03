Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Seven grabs in win

Kelce secured seven of nine targets for 62 yards in the Chiefs' 26-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Kelce co-led the Chiefs in receptions while checking in just behind Sammy Watkins in receiving yardage. The veteran tight end was second on the team in targets as well, and he's logged at least eight looks in all but one game this season. With Patrick Mahomes (knee) looking ready for a Week 10 return, Kelce should be in position to continue his solid production versus the Titans in a road matchup.