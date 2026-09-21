Kelce secured nine of 11 targets for 101 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' 33-30 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes was in vintage form Sunday night, and Kelce unsurprisingly was a big reason why. The legendary duo was in sync throughout the night, and it helped Kelce to team-high figures in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The veteran tight end has posted a combined 12-172-1 line on 16 targets over his first two games, making him a top option at his position in all formats as a tantalizing Week 3 road matchup against the Dolphins approaches next Sunday.