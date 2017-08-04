Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Sits out Friday's practice
Kelce did not practice Friday due to swelling in his knee, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.
Kelce missed his rookie season after having microfracture surgery, but it's unclear if his swelling is related to minor lingering effects from that or something else. Nonetheless, his absence from Friday's practice isn't of concern to coach Andy Reid, who said, "He'll be fine." The Chiefs' premier target in the passing game, Kelce was cleared for the start of training camp following a shoulder operation this offseason.
