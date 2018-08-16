Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Slated for full first half

Kelce is scheduled to play the entire first half of Friday's preseason contest against the Falcons.

The contest marks Kelce's first extended run working with Mahomes in a live game setting since he took over the starting job this offseason, so it will be a good test of their rapport. Coming off consecutive 80-catch and 1,000-yard campaigns, he's set to retain his role atop the depth chart and should be a big target for Mahomes in his first full season under center.

