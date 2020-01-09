Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Slated to practice Thursday
Kelce (knee) will practice Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
It remains to be seen if he works fully, or is limited Thursday, but after Kelce was limited at practice Wednesday, Teicher relayed that the tight end's knee issue shouldn't keep him out of Sunday's playoff game against the Texans.
